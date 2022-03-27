Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,152. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

