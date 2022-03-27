3,200 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.04. 1,299,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,864. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

