Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

