Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

