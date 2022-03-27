Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.88.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

