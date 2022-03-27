ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 803,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.5 days.

ORXCF stock remained flat at $$19.20 on Friday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

