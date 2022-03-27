Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 383,525 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 430,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,073 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 33,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

