Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

NASDAQ EVOJ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,003. Evo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

