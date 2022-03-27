TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 289.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.81).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON TTG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 208.50 ($2.74). 128,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.10. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The company has a market cap of £367.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($104,530.06).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

