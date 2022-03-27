Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target at $13.71

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOAN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 338,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,820. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $519.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.47.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

