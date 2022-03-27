Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

FVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

FVI stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.80. 1,717,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

