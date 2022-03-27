Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $390,847.27

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $390,847.27 and $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007695 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

