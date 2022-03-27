Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 378,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.