Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $151.50. 1,074,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,622. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.