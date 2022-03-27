Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 806,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,442. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.