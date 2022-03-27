Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.23. 4,495,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

