Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 6,517 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. 7,833,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

