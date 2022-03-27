Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.28 on Friday, hitting $459.35. 1,312,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

