Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $339.40. 222,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.07. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

