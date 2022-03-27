Ahmed S. Boomrod Sells 7,000 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$52.27. 22,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.66. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$43.75 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.