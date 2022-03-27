LATOKEN (LA) One Day Volume Hits $6,580.00

LATOKEN (LA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and $6,580.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

