Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Grows By 116.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 370,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,129. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

