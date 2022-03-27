Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genesco posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

GCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,048. Genesco has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

