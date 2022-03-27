-$0.10 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

