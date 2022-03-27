Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,187. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $52,379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 130,964 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 585,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.