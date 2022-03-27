Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

