Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,005,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,947,000 after buying an additional 290,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.46. 1,768,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,025. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

