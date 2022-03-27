Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 56,145 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $126,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,539,300 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

