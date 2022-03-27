Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. 1,697,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,778. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

