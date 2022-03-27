Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $134.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,571. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

