Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Cut by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

ITW opened at $211.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

