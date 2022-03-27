Genworth Financial Inc Acquires 83,175 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Genworth Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 368.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,175 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 62.8% of Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $454.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.76 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

