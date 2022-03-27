Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Boeing posted earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.67. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

