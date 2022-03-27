Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 53,373 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. APA makes up 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Shares of APA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 5,887,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,175. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.