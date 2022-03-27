Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invitae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 13.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,257. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.