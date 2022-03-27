Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 148,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 137,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.