Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) to announce $444.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.41 million. Vectrus reported sales of $434.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $435.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vectrus by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vectrus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.