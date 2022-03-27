Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

