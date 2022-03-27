-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. 124,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,589. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

