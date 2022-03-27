Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47.15 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $47,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 2,644,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

