Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 259,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $312,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth about $798,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 240,956 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $261,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,412,184 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.