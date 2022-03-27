MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

MGPI traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 74,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,481. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

