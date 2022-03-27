Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.93.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. 26,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,940. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

