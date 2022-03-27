First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,262,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,846,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. 531,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,638. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.