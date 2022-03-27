Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

