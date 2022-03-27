CenterStar Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

RDBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

RDBX traded down 0.39 on Friday, reaching 2.79. 1,177,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.89. Redbox has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

