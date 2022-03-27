CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $566,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.92 and a 200 day moving average of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

