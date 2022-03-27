Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,340 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 10,101,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

