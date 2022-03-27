Brokerages Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price at $20.80

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their target price on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RZLT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 335,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

