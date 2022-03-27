Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $75.20

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.